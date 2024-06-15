The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a modest decrease in speculative net positions for the Mexican Peso (MXN). As of June 14, 2024, the indicator has fallen to 119.0K from the previous value of 124.7K.This decline signals a change in sentiment among traders and investors regarding the Mexican Peso, reflecting possibly shifting economic conditions or reassessments of risk associated with the currency. Such movements are closely watched as they can impact Mexico’s financial markets and trade dynamics.Market analysts are keenly observing these shifts, examining underlying factors that may be contributing to this change. Whether this is a short-term fluctuation or indicative of a longer-term trend remains to be seen. Future reports will be scrutinized for further insights into the stability and direction of the MXN.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com