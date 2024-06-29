In a notable turnaround, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has reported a significant shift in the Nasdaq 100 speculative net positions. As of June 28, 2024, the positions have surged to 7.4K, up from the previous indicator, which had halted at -3.8K.This development marks a substantial recovery in market sentiment, reflecting growing confidence among traders and speculators. The swing from negative to positive territory indicates an increasing appetite for risk and an optimistic outlook on future market performance. Investors will be closely watching subsequent reports to see if this upward trend continues in the months ahead.The latest data from the CFTC underscores the dynamic nature of speculative trading and highlights the importance of staying informed on market changes. The sharp increase in positions could have broader implications for investment strategies and market predictions as the fiscal year progresses.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com