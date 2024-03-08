The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reported that speculative net positions for natural gas in the United States have decreased to -128.7K in the latest data update on March 8, 2024. This marks a decline from the previous indicator, which was at -141.6K.Speculative net positions provide insights into market sentiment and can impact future price movements. A decrease in net positions indicates that there are more investors holding short positions (betting on a price decrease) than long positions (betting on a price increase) for natural gas.Market analysts will be closely monitoring how this shift in speculative net positions may influence natural gas prices in the coming weeks as traders adjust their positions based on market dynamics and economic factors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com