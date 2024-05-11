According to the latest data released by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the speculative net positions for Natural Gas in the United States have shown a slight improvement. As of the most recent update on May 10, 2024, the previous indicator had reached -150.2K and has now increased to -135.8K. This indicates that market participants have slightly reduced their bearish bets on Natural Gas in the futures markets. The CFTC’s reports on speculative net positions are closely followed by investors and analysts to gauge market sentiment and potential price movements in the commodities market. It will be interesting to see how this shift in positions impacts the future pricing and trading activity of Natural Gas in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com