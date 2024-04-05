The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows that speculative net positions for Natural Gas in the United States have decreased to -118.7K. This indicates a bearish sentiment among investors who are betting on lower prices for Natural Gas in the future.The previous indicator had stopped at -117.3K, showing a further decline in speculative net positions for Natural Gas. This data was last updated on 05 April 2024, revealing the most recent market sentiment towards Natural Gas in the United States.Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these figures to gauge market expectations and potential price movements in the Natural Gas sector in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com