According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States, speculative net positions for Natural Gas have hit a new low. The previous indicator, which stood at -132.5K, has now dropped further to -150.2K, signaling a significant increase in bearish sentiment among investors. The data was last updated on 03 May 2024, reflecting the most recent market trends and trader positions in the Natural Gas market. This downward trend in speculative net positions suggests a growing pessimism towards Natural Gas among market participants, possibly influenced by factors such as supply-demand dynamics, geopolitical events, and overall market sentiment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com