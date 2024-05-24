In a notable shift, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has reported a significant change in New Zealand Dollar (NZD) speculative net positions. According to the latest data updated on May 24, 2024, the NZD speculative net positions have surged to -1.4K, compared to the previous position of -11.2K.This 9.8K increase suggests a substantial shift in market sentiment towards the NZD. Traders are showing a less bearish stance on the currency as factors such as economic policy adjustments and broader market conditions might be influencing these speculative positions.For investors and market watchers, the NZD’s movement provides critical insights into forex market dynamics and potential future trajectories. Continued monitoring of these indicators will be essential for understanding the ongoing and future impacts on the NZD’s valuation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com