The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has released its latest data on copper speculative net positions, showing a slight decline from the previous figures. As of May 17, 2024, the net positions have decreased to 61.8K from the prior level of 62.6K.This shift in speculative positions suggests a marginal reduction in bullish sentiment among traders in the copper market. Analysts are closely monitoring these movements as they often provide insights into market expectations for the demand and supply dynamics of this critical industrial metal.Copper, a key material in sectors ranging from construction to electronics, often serves as a barometer for global economic health. The dip in speculative net positions could indicate cautiousness among market participants amidst ongoing economic uncertainties. Investors and stakeholders will keep a close eye on future CFTC reports for further indications of market trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com