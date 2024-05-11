The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a slight decrease in aluminium speculative net positions in the United States. The previous indicator, which stood at 1.4K, has now dipped to 1.3K, indicating a subtle shift in market sentiment towards aluminium futures. This data, updated as of 10th May 2024, suggests that traders and investors in the US market may be adjusting their positions in response to evolving market conditions and macroeconomic factors impacting the aluminium industry. Analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the potential implications for the broader commodities market and global economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com