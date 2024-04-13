According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on April 12, 2024, speculative net positions for the British Pound (GBP) have decreased significantly. The previous indicator, which stood at 43.4K, has now dropped to 28.3K, indicating a shift in sentiment among market participants towards the GBP.Speculative net positions are closely watched by investors and analysts as they provide insights into market sentiment and potential future currency movements. The decline in GBP speculative net positions could suggest a bearish outlook on the currency as traders reduce their positions in anticipation of potential downside risks.As global economic conditions continue to evolve, market participants will closely monitor these indicators for clues on the future direction of the GBP and adjust their trading strategies accordingly. Stay tuned for more updates as the situation develops.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com