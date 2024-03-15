According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the speculative net positions in natural gas futures for the United States have decreased. The previous indicator had stopped at -128.7K and has now reached -101.5K. This signifies a notable decline in the market sentiment towards natural gas.Investors closely monitor these figures as they reflect the overall market sentiment and expectations regarding the future price movements of natural gas. The data was last updated on 15 March 2024, indicating a recent shift in speculative positions within the commodity market. Traders and analysts will be keeping a close eye on how these changes may impact natural gas prices in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com