According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) have experienced a decline. The previous indicator stood at 2.5K but has now dropped to -0.2K, indicating a shift in market sentiment towards the currency.Investors closely monitor these figures as they provide insights into future market movements and can indicate changing levels of confidence in a particular currency. The data was last updated on 22 March 2024, highlighting the most recent positioning of traders in the NZD.While the exact reasons behind the decrease in NZD speculative net positions are not specified in the report, market participants will be watching closely for any developments that could further impact the currency's performance in the coming days.