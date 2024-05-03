The latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) report on CHF speculative net positions reveals a decrease as the previous indicator stopped at -42.6K and the current indicator dropped slightly to -41.8K. The data, last updated on May 3, 2024, indicates a shift in sentiment among market participants regarding the Swiss Franc.Speculative net positions reflect traders’ bets on the currency’s future direction and can provide insights into market expectations. The recent decline in CHF speculative net positions suggests a more bearish outlook on the Swiss Franc. As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, investors are closely monitoring such indicators for potential trading opportunities and risk management strategies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com