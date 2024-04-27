Recent data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates a notable decrease in crude oil speculative net positions. The previous indicator, which stood at 290.5K, has decreased to 264.8K in the latest update as of 26 April 2024. This decline suggests that there has been a shift in sentiment among market participants regarding the future direction of crude oil prices.Investors closely monitor changes in speculative net positions as they can provide insights into market sentiment and potential price movements. The decrease in speculative net positions could indicate increased caution or a bearish outlook on crude oil among traders. As global economic conditions and geopolitical factors continue to influence oil prices, market participants will be watching closely for further developments in the crude oil market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com