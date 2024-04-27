According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions on the Nasdaq 100 in the United States have decreased. The previous indicator stood at 8.5K and the most recent figure shows a decline to 6.1K. This data, updated on April 26, 2024, suggests a shift in sentiment among traders regarding the tech-heavy index.The CFTC’s report provides valuable insights into market participants’ speculative positioning and can offer clues about potential market movements. A decrease in speculative net positions may signal a cautious approach or a lowered appetite for risk in the market. Investors and analysts often monitor these indicators closely to gauge market sentiment and adjust their strategies accordingly. With the Nasdaq 100 being a key index reflecting the performance of technology stocks, fluctuations in speculative positions can have implications for the broader market and individual securities within the index.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com