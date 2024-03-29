According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for the S&P 500 have decreased. The previous indicator stood at -194.2K positions and has now dropped to -169.4K positions. This change suggests a decline in speculative bets on the S&P 500 among traders.The data was last updated on 29 March 2024, indicating that market participants have adjusted their positions in the S&P 500 in light of changing market conditions. The shift in speculative net positions could reflect growing concerns or altered perceptions about the future performance of the stock market index. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess potential market trends and sentiment moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com