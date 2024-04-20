According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for the Mexican Peso (MXN) have decreased. The previous indicator stood at 139.7K and has since dropped to 127.7K. This decline suggests a decrease in market sentiment towards the MXN among speculative traders.The data, last updated on 19 April 2024, highlights the shifting dynamics within the foreign exchange market. Changes in speculative net positions can indicate potential shifts in investor confidence and expectations regarding the currency. As traders continue to monitor global economic developments, fluctuations in net positions for currencies like the MXN can provide valuable insights into market sentiment and potential future movements.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com