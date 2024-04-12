According to the latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the speculative net positions in the silver market have increased to 53.2K. This marks a slight uptick from the previous reported figure of 53.1K, indicating a growing interest in silver among market participants.The CFTC’s report provides valuable insights into the market sentiment and positioning of investors in the silver market. With the recent increase in speculative net positions, it suggests a positive outlook on silver prices among traders.Investors and analysts closely monitor these reports to gauge market sentiment and make informed decisions on their trading strategies. The data was last updated on 12 April 2024, providing a snapshot of the current market dynamics in the silver sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com