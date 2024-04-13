According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on April 12, 2024, speculative net positions for corn in the United States have increased. The previous indicator stood at -181.3K, while the most recent report shows a rise to -190.2K. This indicates a shift towards a more bearish sentiment among speculators in the corn market.The CFTC’s reports on speculative net positions provide valuable insights into market sentiment and can impact commodity prices. The increase in bearish positions for corn suggests that traders are betting on lower prices in the near future. As the world closely watches the developments in the agricultural markets, the CFTC’s data plays a crucial role in understanding the dynamics of supply and demand for essential commodities like corn.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com