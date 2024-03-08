The latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) report for Mexico’s peso (MXN) reveals a notable increase in speculative net positions. According to the data updated on March 8, 2024, the previous indicator stood at 93.8K before the update, while the most recent figure has surged to 106.6K.This substantial rise in speculative net positions for MXN could indicate growing investor confidence in the currency’s future performance. Traders and analysts will be closely monitoring how this shift in market sentiment may impact the value and stability of the Mexican peso in the coming days.The CFTC report serves as a valuable tool for market participants to gauge market sentiment and adjust their trading strategies accordingly. As global economic conditions continue to evolve, tracking speculative net positions in major currencies like the MXN can provide insights into potential market trends and future currency movements.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com