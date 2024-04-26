In the latest update from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), data reveals that speculative net positions for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) have increased. The previous indicator had reached -11.7K and has now risen to -12.0K. This uptick suggests a growing bearish sentiment among speculators towards the NZD. The data was last updated on 26 April 2024, indicating recent market sentiment towards the currency. Traders and investors will be closely monitoring these figures as they assess the potential impact on the NZD’s performance in the forex market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com