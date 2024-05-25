The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) recently released its latest report on gold speculative net positions, revealing a noteworthy increase. As of May 24, 2024, the net positions have surged to 229.8K, up from the previous figure of 204.5K.This 12.4% rise in speculative net positions indicates a growing interest and bullish sentiment among investors towards gold. Analysts suggest that the current economic climate, potential market volatilities, and uncertainties are driving investors to seek refuge in the historically stable commodity.Market observers will be keenly watching these trends to gauge the potential impacts on gold prices and broader market dynamics. The increase in speculative positions could signal a shift in investment strategies, highlighting gold’s enduring appeal as a safe haven asset.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com