The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals that speculative net positions for silver in the United States have reached 14.5K. The most recent report, which was updated on 08 March 2024, indicates that this figure has remained unchanged from the previous update.The CFTC’s reports on speculative net positions provide valuable insights into market sentiment and the trading behavior of investors. Silver, known for its status as a safe-haven asset and industrial metal, often experiences fluctuations in speculative positions based on economic events and market conditions.As investors continue to assess the global economic landscape and monitor factors such as inflation, geopolitical tensions, and central bank policies, the CFTC’s data on silver speculative net positions offers a glimpse into market participants’ expectations and positioning in the precious metals market. Investors will be watching closely for any shifts in these positions as they navigate the evolving economic environment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com