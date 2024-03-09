According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for Aluminium in the United States have remained steady at 3.3K. The most recent update indicates that there have been no significant changes in the speculative positions for aluminium since the previous report. The data, last updated on 08 March 2024, shows that market participants are maintaining their positions in the aluminium market.Speculative net positions are closely watched by investors and analysts as they provide insights into market sentiment and potential price movements. Despite the lack of movement in speculative positions for aluminium, market participants will continue to monitor any developments that could impact the metal’s price and trading activity in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com