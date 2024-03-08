According to the latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for the Swiss Franc (CHF) have declined to -17.6K in Switzerland. This marks a decrease from the previous indicator which stood at -12K. The report, which was last updated on March 8, 2024, indicates a shift in sentiment towards the CHF among speculators.Speculative net positions provide insight into the market sentiment of traders and investors regarding a particular currency. A negative net position suggests that more traders are betting against the currency than those betting in favor of it. The decrease in speculative net positions for the CHF may indicate a bearish outlook on the Swiss Franc in the near term.Traders and investors will be closely monitoring future CFTC reports to gauge any further shifts in market sentiment towards the CHF and its potential impact on the Swiss currency’s exchange rate.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com