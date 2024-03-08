The latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals that speculative net positions in the Brazilian Real (BRL) have decreased to 8.3K. This significant drop comes after the previous indicator stood at 17.5K, indicating a notable shift in market sentiment towards the Brazilian currency.Investors and analysts will closely monitor these changes in speculative net positions as they can provide insights into market expectations and potential future movements in the BRL. The most recent update on this indicator was reported on 08 March 2024, highlighting the latest developments in the forex market involving the Brazilian Real.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com