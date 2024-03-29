According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions in the Nasdaq 100 have reached -7.1K. This marks a significant shift from the previous indicator, which had reached 11.2K. The data was last updated on 29 March 2024, providing insight into the current sentiment and positioning of market participants towards the Nasdaq 100 index. The reversal in speculative net positions indicates a potential change in market sentiment and investment strategies among traders and investors in the United States. Stay tuned for more updates as the market continues to evolve.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com