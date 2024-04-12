The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates that speculative net positions for wheat in the United States have shown improvement. The previous indicator had been at -60.3K but has now reached -52.4K, suggesting a shift in sentiment among speculators.This update, dated April 12, 2024, reveals a decrease in bearish sentiment towards wheat among speculators, which could potentially signal a more positive outlook for the commodity in the near future. The CFTC report provides valuable insights into market sentiment and can influence future price movements in the wheat market.As investors continue to monitor developments in the agricultural sector, the latest CFTC data offers a glimpse into the changing dynamics of the wheat market in the US, providing important information for traders and analysts alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com