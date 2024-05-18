The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has just released updated data on Nasdaq 100 speculative net positions, revealing a noteworthy decline. As of 17 May 2024, the latest figures indicate that speculative net positions have fallen to 3.2K, a significant drop from the previous reading of 4.4K.This 1.2K decrease comes amid a backdrop of economic uncertainty and fluctuating market conditions, raising questions about investor sentiment and market strategies. Market analysts suggest the drop could be attributed to a variety of factors, including recent market volatility, changing interest rates, and a cautious outlook on tech sector performance.Investors will likely keep a close watch on forthcoming economic data and corporate earnings reports to gauge the potential for future market movements. As the Nasdaq 100 continues to navigate through these turbulent times, the latest CFTC report provides valuable insights into current market dynamics and investor behavior.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com