According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions in aluminium in the United States have decreased. The previous indicator was at 2.6K and has now dropped to 2.4K. This decline in speculative net positions suggests a shift in investor sentiment towards aluminium in the US market.The data was last updated on March 15, 2024; however, specific dates for when these changes occurred are not provided in the information available. It will be interesting to observe how this change in speculative net positions may impact the aluminium market in the coming days and whether investors will adjust their positions accordingly based on this new data.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com