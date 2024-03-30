The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a decrease in speculative net positions for corn in the United States. The previous indicator stood at -175.5K but has now dropped further to -178K. This shift in net positions suggests a bearish sentiment among traders towards the corn market. The data was last updated on 29 March 2024.Speculative net positions are a key metric used by traders and analysts to gauge market sentiment and make informed decisions regarding future price movements. The decrease in net positions indicates a lack of confidence in the potential for corn prices to rise in the near term. Traders will be closely monitoring any developments that could impact corn prices in the coming weeks to adjust their positions accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com