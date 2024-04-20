According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the speculative net positions for natural gas in the United States have decreased. The most recent indicator showed a decrease to -131.9K from the previous reading of -127.9K. This decline indicates a shift in sentiment among investors regarding natural gas futures.The CFTC report, updated on 19 April 2024, suggests that market participants are taking a more bearish stance on natural gas, potentially reflecting concerns about oversupply or weakening demand. Traders and analysts will likely keep a close eye on further developments in the natural gas market to assess the impact of these shifting positions on prices and market dynamics.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com