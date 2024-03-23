The latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a notable increase in aluminium speculative net positions in the country. The previous indicator had stabilized at 2.4K but has now risen to 2.5K. This uptick indicates a growing bullish sentiment among investors regarding aluminium in the market.The data, last updated on 22nd March 2024, highlights the shifting dynamics in the commodities market, with aluminium gaining traction among speculators. This rise in speculative net positions suggests a positive outlook for the aluminium industry in the United States, reflecting confidence in future price movements.As market participants continue to monitor these developments closely, the increased speculative interest in aluminium could potentially drive further price movements and trading activity in the coming weeks. Investors will be keen to observe how this trend unfolds and its impact on the broader economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com