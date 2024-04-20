The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals that speculative net positions for corn in the United States have taken a bearish turn. The most recent report indicates a significant increase in bearish positions, reaching -204.9K, compared to the previous figure of -190.2K. This shift suggests that investors are increasingly betting on a decline in corn prices.The data, updated on April 19, 2024, reflects market sentiment regarding the future of corn prices. Factors such as weather conditions, demand projections, and global supply levels can influence speculative positions in agricultural commodities like corn. Traders will be closely monitoring these indicators to gauge market expectations and make informed decisions regarding their trading strategies in the corn market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com