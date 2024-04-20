According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on April 19, 2024, speculative net positions in copper in the United States have increased to 47.6K. This marks a significant rise from the previous indicator, which stood at 42.7K. The surge in speculative net positions suggests growing investor interest and confidence in the copper market.Copper is a key industrial metal widely used in construction, electronics, and manufacturing, making it a closely watched commodity for its economic implications. The increase in speculative net positions indicates a bullish sentiment towards copper prices, reflecting positive expectations for economic growth and demand for the metal. Investors and analysts will continue to monitor these developments to gauge the potential impact on global markets and economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com