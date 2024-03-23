The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows that speculative net positions in crude oil in the United States have increased to 277.8K. This marks a significant rise from the previous reported figure of 233.8K.The report, updated on 22 March 2024, indicates a growing interest in crude oil among investors in the US market. Speculative net positions represent the difference between long and short positions taken by speculators, providing insight into market sentiment and potential price movements.As the global economy continues to navigate uncertainties, such as geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, the uptick in speculative net positions in crude oil could reflect expectations of tightening supply or increased demand in the future. Market participants will be closely monitoring these indicators to gauge the direction of the oil market in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com