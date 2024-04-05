The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has recently reported that gold speculative net positions in the United States have increased to 207.2K. This marks a significant rise from the previous recorded indicator of 199.3K. The latest data, updated on 5 April 2024, indicates a positive sentiment towards gold among speculators in the country.Gold is often seen as a safe-haven asset during times of uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and market volatility. The surge in speculative net positions could suggest growing investor interest in gold as a hedge against potential risks in the global economy. As the market landscape continues to evolve, investors will closely monitor these figures to gauge the prevailing sentiment towards the precious metal.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com