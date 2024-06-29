The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has reported an uptick in gold speculative net positions, which have climbed to 246.2K as of June 28, 2024. This increase comes after the previous indicator had stabilized at 243.1K.The rise in speculative positions indicates an increase in market interest and optimism surrounding gold as an asset. Analysts are closely observing these changes, as they can often serve as a barometer for broader market sentiment and potential shifts in the economic landscape.Market participants will be paying close attention to future reports from the CFTC to gauge whether this trend will continue, signaling sustained bullish sentiment in the gold market, or if it might level off or even decline in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com