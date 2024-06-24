The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates a worsening sentiment among speculators on S&P 500 futures. As of June 24, 2024, speculative net positions in the S&P 500 have fallen further into negative territory, reaching -114.1K contracts, compared to -111.4K contracts in the previous reporting period.This increase in negative net positions highlights growing bearish sentiment among traders, reflecting concerns over the economic outlook. The decline in speculative positions comes amid ongoing uncertainties in the financial markets, potentially driven by factors such as inflationary pressures, geopolitical tensions, and slower economic growth projections.Investors will be keeping a close watch on upcoming economic data releases and broader market movements to gauge the potential impact on their portfolios. The growing pessimism, as signaled by the CFTC data, could shape trading strategies and market behaviors in the weeks ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com