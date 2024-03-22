The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a notable rise in silver speculative net positions in the United States. The previous indicator stood at 41,000 and has now increased to 52,400, indicating a significant upturn in market sentiment towards silver. These numbers suggest that investors and speculators in the US are increasingly optimistic about the future price movements of silver.According to the CFTC report updated on March 22, 2024, the surge in speculative net positions could signal growing confidence in silver as an investment asset. As geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns continue to impact financial markets, silver is often viewed as a safe haven and a hedge against uncertainty. The uptick in speculative interest could foreshadow a bullish trend for silver prices in the near term, as investors position themselves to capitalize on potential market gains.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com