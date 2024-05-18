The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has reported a notable increase in silver speculative net positions, with the current indicator reaching 59.5K as of May 17, 2024. This marks a significant rise from the previous value of 53.7K.This uptick indicates heightened interest and activity in the silver market among speculators, reflecting shifting sentiments and possibly anticipating future movements in silver prices. The increase in speculative net positions may be driven by various factors, including market volatility, economic uncertainties, and demand dynamics within the precious metals sector.As the markets react to this updated data from the CFTC, investors and industry analysts will be closely monitoring the implications of these elevated speculative positions. The growing enthusiasm for silver could influence market trends and investment strategies in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com