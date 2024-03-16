The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has reported that speculative net positions for the S&P 500 have increased to -239.8K in its latest update. This marks a significant change from the previous indicator of -204.4K. The data was last updated on 15 March 2024.Speculative net positions provide insight into market sentiment and the level of speculation in futures markets. A higher negative value indicates a bearish sentiment among speculators regarding the S&P 500.Investors and analysts closely monitor CFTC reports on speculative net positions as they can impact market volatility and provide clues about potential market movements. The latest increase in negative net positions suggests a growing bearish sentiment towards the S&P 500, highlighting potential challenges ahead for the stock market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com