The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals that speculative net positions for the Japanese Yen (JPY) have shown a significant increase. The previous indicator was at -116K and has now risen to -129.1K, indicating a higher level of bearish sentiment towards the JPY among traders.This update, which was last recorded on 29 March 2024, suggests that market participants are increasingly betting against the Japanese currency. The CFTC's data provides valuable insights into the sentiment and positioning of traders in the foreign exchange market, offering a glimpse into market expectations and potential price movements for the JPY. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future CFTC reports to gauge how this shift in speculative positions may impact the currency's performance in the coming weeks.