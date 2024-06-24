The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has released its latest data on speculative net positions in wheat futures, showing a shift towards increased short positions. The updated figures, released on June 24, 2024, indicate that net speculative positions have declined from -25.0K to -26.6K.This marks a substantial increase in bearish sentiment among speculators, with the aggregate position incrementing by 1.6K in the negative territory. Market analysts suggest this move could be attributed to several factors, including uncertainties in the global agricultural supply chain and fluctuating commodity prices.The downtrend in net positions reflects a growing pessimism regarding the future price of wheat, potentially driven by concerns over climatic events or enhanced competitive pressures from other grain producers. As traders and stakeholders digest this information, the broader impact on the agricultural markets and related sectors remains to be seen.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com