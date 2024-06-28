In a notable shift, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has reported a substantial decline in wheat speculative net positions in the United States. The latest data, updated on June 28, 2024, indicates that the positions have plummeted to -44.5K, a significant drop from the previous figure of -26.6K.The stark decrease reflects growing bearish sentiment among traders and investors regarding wheat futures. This downward trend suggests that market participants are anticipating lower wheat prices or potential oversupply in the near future.The implications of this downward shift in speculative positions could have wide-reaching effects on the agricultural market and pricing strategies. With the CFTC’s latest report adding to the complexity of market dynamics, stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation to adapt their strategies accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com