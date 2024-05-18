The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has recently released updated data for Mexican Peso (MXN) speculative net positions, revealing a modest rise. The latest figures, dated May 17, 2024, indicate that net positions for MXN have reached 113.0K, up from the previous level of 112.3K.This incremental increase suggests a slight yet notable shift in market sentiment towards the Mexican Peso. The heightened net positions might be indicative of growing confidence among speculators and investors in the MXN, potentially driven by recent economic indicators or policy measures undertaken by the Mexican government.Market analysts will be closely watching subsequent data releases and market movements to further gauge the trends. The current upswing, although minimal, may signal a bigger trend in the evolving landscape of currency trading and economic expectations related to Mexico.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com