The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has released its latest data indicating a slight increase in MXN (Mexican Peso) speculative net positions, which have risen to 117.9K as of May 24, 2024. This represents a notable climb from the previous position of 113.0K.This increment reflects growing investor confidence in the Mexican Peso, likely influenced by recent economic developments and market sentiments within Mexico. Such movements in speculative net positions are keenly observed by financial analysts and traders, as they provide insights into the market’s directional biases and potential future trends.The update underscores the dynamic nature of currency trading and the factors that influence speculative positions. Stakeholders will be closely monitoring subsequent changes in these positions for any signs of sustained trends or volatility in the MXN market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com