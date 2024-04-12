The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates a slight decrease in speculative net positions for soybeans in the United States. The most recent update shows the indicator reaching -158.5K, down from the previous figure of -158K.This adjustment in speculative net positions suggests a cautious sentiment among traders regarding soybeans, with a slight shift towards bearish positions. The data, which was last updated on April 12, 2024, reflects ongoing market dynamics and the evolving landscape of agricultural commodities trading.Market analysts will closely monitor future reports to gauge the impact of these changes on soybean prices and to assess potential trends in the market. As global demand and supply factors continue to influence commodity trading, these insights provide valuable information for investors and traders navigating the soybean market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com