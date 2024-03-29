The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has recently released data showing a surge in speculative net positions for the Mexican Peso. The indicator has reached 132.1K, marking an increase from the previous figure of 128.7K. This suggests a growing confidence among investors in the Mexican currency.The CFTC data, updated on 29 March 2024, reveals a positive sentiment towards the Mexican Peso in the global markets. This increase in speculative net positions indicates a bullish outlook, signaling potential strength and stability for the currency in the near future. Investors will be closely monitoring further developments to assess the impact on the Mexican Peso and its position in the international forex market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com