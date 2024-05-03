The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a decrease in silver speculative net positions in the United States. As of 03 May 2024, the previous indicator, which stood at 59.3K, has dropped to 54.5K. This indicates a shift in sentiment among investors regarding silver futures in the market. The decreasing net positions suggest that traders may be less bullish on silver in the near term, potentially reflecting concerns about the metal’s price trajectory or market volatility.The CFTC’s silver speculative net positions data provides valuable insights into market sentiment and can influence price movements in the silver market. Investors and analysts closely monitor these indicators to gauge investor sentiment and potential price trends. As the US silver speculative net positions decline, market participants will be watching closely to see how this impacts silver prices and trading activity in the coming days.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com